Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 207,500 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) by 310.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.12% of Frontier Group worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Highland Peak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,492,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in Frontier Group by 488.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 980,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,971,000 after buying an additional 813,929 shares in the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Frontier Group in the fourth quarter valued at $4,977,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Frontier Group by 247.8% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 926,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 659,811 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Frontier Group by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,396,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 578,151 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Frontier Group stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.79 and a fifty-two week high of $10.26. The firm has a market cap of $931.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

ULCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $7.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.00.

In other news, SVP Alexandre Clerc sold 15,152 shares of Frontier Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total transaction of $100,457.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,536.56. The trade was a 38.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 48.00% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

