Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 3,600 Shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ingredion during the 4th quarter valued at $96,012,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingredion by 38,341.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 509,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,067,000 after purchasing an additional 508,027 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 327.2% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 531,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,101,000 after purchasing an additional 407,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 93.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 652,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,790,000 after purchasing an additional 314,912 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingredion by 536.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,680,000 after purchasing an additional 304,421 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Stock Performance

Ingredion stock opened at $138.71 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $111.54 and a fifty-two week high of $155.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.47.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.53. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,400 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $325,968.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,696.72. The trade was a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGR shares. UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on Ingredion in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ingredion from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $167.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.20.

Read Our Latest Report on INGR

About Ingredion

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.