Two Sigma Advisers LP Acquires 600 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 170.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 29,390 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,483,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 395 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,849 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. 80.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTS. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on Virtus Investment Partners and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $220.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $216.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.75.

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Up 0.2%

VRTS stock opened at $171.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.47. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.18 and a twelve month high of $252.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $162.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.56. The company has a quick ratio of 11.86, a current ratio of 11.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The closed-end fund reported $5.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $217.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.99 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 27.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 31st will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.41%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.