Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Artesian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.53% of Artesian Resources worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Artesian Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $550,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Artesian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Artesian Resources by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in Artesian Resources by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 18,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Artesian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

NASDAQ ARTNA opened at $33.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.22. Artesian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $29.45 and a twelve month high of $41.29. The stock has a market cap of $350.27 million, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.36.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. Artesian Resources had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 8.57%. On average, research analysts forecast that Artesian Resources Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $0.3074 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This is an increase from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Artesian Resources’s payout ratio is currently 59.13%.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

