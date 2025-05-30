Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Stake in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in OPENLANE, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 25,700 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in OPENLANE were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KAR. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in OPENLANE by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,268 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of OPENLANE by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 126,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of OPENLANE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in OPENLANE by 414.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,182 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its holdings in OPENLANE by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 13,092 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James P. Coyle sold 7,000 shares of OPENLANE stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $152,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $793,018.92. The trade was a 16.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KAR shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of OPENLANE in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut OPENLANE from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OPENLANE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Stephens upgraded OPENLANE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th.

NYSE:KAR opened at $22.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. OPENLANE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.44 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.32.

OPENLANE (NYSE:KAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $460.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.70 million. OPENLANE had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that OPENLANE, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

OPENLANE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital marketplace for used vehicles, which connects sellers and buyers in North America, Europe, the Philippines, and Uruguay. The company operates through two segments, Marketplace and Finance. The Marketplace segment offers digital marketplace services for buying and selling used vehicles.

