Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 301 Shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,830,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $735,594,000 after acquiring an additional 564,822 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SL Green Realty by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,751,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,001,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SL Green Realty by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,179,000 after purchasing an additional 46,988 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in SL Green Realty by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,493,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,419,000 after purchasing an additional 347,608 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 79.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,429,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,101,000 after buying an additional 634,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $58.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 726.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.66 and a 200-day moving average of $63.08. SL Green Realty Corp. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $144.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.44 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a net margin of 2.48%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -735.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SLG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SL Green Realty from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SL Green Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Read Our Latest Report on SLG

About SL Green Realty

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.