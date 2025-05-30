Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys 78,800 Shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL – Free Report) by 111.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.18% of Accel Entertainment worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orvieto Partners L.P. bought a new position in Accel Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,951,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Accel Entertainment by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 483,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 199,092 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 823,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,799,000 after buying an additional 175,112 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Accel Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,866,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Accel Entertainment by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 219,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after buying an additional 164,560 shares during the last quarter. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE ACEL opened at $11.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Accel Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $12.96. The stock has a market cap of $953.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.06.
ACEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Accel Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, May 6th.
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of gaming terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
