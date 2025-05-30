Two Sigma Advisers LP Buys Shares of 123,200 Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 123,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,703,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Hesai Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hesai Group in the 4th quarter worth $387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Hesai Group Stock Down 3.2%

HSAI stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.80. Hesai Group has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hesai Group ( NASDAQ:HSAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $72.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.16 million. Hesai Group had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 20.31%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hesai Group will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HSAI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa America raised Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

