Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.60 Million Stake in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBK – Free Report) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Origin Bancorp were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OBK. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Origin Bancorp by 812.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Origin Bancorp by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Origin Bancorp by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. 54.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Origin Bancorp Stock Performance

OBK opened at $34.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Origin Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.80 and a 12-month high of $41.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $34.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.79.

Origin Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.59%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OBK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Origin Bancorp from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Raymond James cut Origin Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Origin Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

Origin Bancorp Company Profile

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

