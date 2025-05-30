Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Free Report) by 95.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Spire were worth $1,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 431.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Spire during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on SR shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Spire from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spire from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Spire to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Spire from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Spire Stock Performance

Shares of SR stock opened at $74.73 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.69. Spire Inc. has a one year low of $57.77 and a one year high of $79.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.10). Spire had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Spire Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 11th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 77.34%.

Spire Profile

(Free Report)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Gas Utility, Gas Marketing, and Midstream. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas and related services; and transportation and storage of natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.