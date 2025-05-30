Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.61 Million Stake in OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 199,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 27,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in OFS Capital were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in OFS Capital by 245.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 64,344 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 8,784 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,109 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 60,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,327 shares during the period. Finally, Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital during the fourth quarter worth $916,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Get OFS Capital alerts:

OFS Capital Trading Down 0.8%

OFS Capital stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.95 million, a P/E ratio of -91.99 and a beta of 1.39. OFS Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

OFS Capital ( NASDAQ:OFS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.07). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 11.26% and a negative net margin of 2.29%. The company had revenue of $10.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that OFS Capital Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.43%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OFS

About OFS Capital

(Free Report)

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OFS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.