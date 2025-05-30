Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.65 Million Stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Free Report) by 58.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 108,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.35% of Verve Therapeutics worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Verve Therapeutics Trading Up 8.5%

NASDAQ:VERV opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.82. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.86 and a 1 year high of $9.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day moving average of $5.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.23% and a negative net margin of 807.65%. As a group, analysts forecast that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Verve Therapeutics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verve Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VERV

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.