Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF – Free Report) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in ON24 were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in ON24 by 38.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ON24 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at $484,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ON24 by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 10,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in ON24 by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON24

In other news, major shareholder Lake Lp Lynrock acquired 32,519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $180,805.64. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,928,897 shares in the company, valued at $44,084,667.32. This represents a 0.41% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Vattuone sold 22,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $124,124.61. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 490,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,763,204. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 423,492 shares of company stock valued at $2,353,182 and have sold 167,556 shares valued at $908,520. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ONTF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ON24 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ON24 from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on ON24 from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on ON24 from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

ON24 Stock Performance

NYSE ONTF opened at $5.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $241.47 million, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92. ON24, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $7.04.

ON24 announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 22.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ON24 Profile

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based intelligent engagement platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Elite, for live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Breakouts, for live breakout room experience that facilitates networking, collaboration, and interactivity between users; ON24 Forums, for live and interactive experience, which facilitates video-to-video interaction between presenters and audiences; ON24 Go Live, for live and interactive video event experience that enables presenters and attendees to engage face-to-face in real-time; and ON24 Virtual Confrence, for live and large scale managed virtual event experience.

