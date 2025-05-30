Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.70 Million Holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.06% of JFrog worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in JFrog by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of JFrog by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 33,106.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Stock Performance

JFrog stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.97. JFrog Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.91 and a 52 week high of $43.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $122.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FROG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of JFrog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of JFrog in a research report on Monday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JFrog from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.66, for a total transaction of $573,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,354,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,798,021.12. This represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 16,548 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $604,829.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 744,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,226,204.65. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,548 shares of company stock worth $7,167,041. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

