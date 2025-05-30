Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.89 Million Stake in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) by 85.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Ooma were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 26,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,328 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ooma by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 66,009 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in shares of Ooma by 473.7% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 77,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 63,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OOMA shares. Benchmark lifted their target price on Ooma from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Ooma from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $13.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.78. The company has a market cap of $370.97 million, a PE ratio of -36.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.00.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

