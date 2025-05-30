Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.91 Million Holdings in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.66% of Intrepid Potash worth $1,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Intrepid Potash in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 274.3% during the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 4,114 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Intrepid Potash by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Robert P. Jornayvaz III sold 47,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $1,258,765.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,164,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,913,632.76. The trade was a 3.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 180,765 shares of company stock valued at $5,858,599. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of IPI opened at $36.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $492.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 1.80. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $39.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97.

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.51. Intrepid Potash had a negative net margin of 16.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $97.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.34 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

IPI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intrepid Potash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

