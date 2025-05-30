Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.95 Million Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 73.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 96,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 272,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FHN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of First Horizon from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.41.

First Horizon Price Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $20.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.57 and its 200 day moving average is $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $22.44.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $823.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.11 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

About First Horizon

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.