Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $1.96 Million Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 91.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 13,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,254,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

VMI opened at $317.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.10. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.83 and a twelve month high of $379.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.19.

Valmont Industries ( NYSE:VMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The company had revenue of $969.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.04 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.83%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMI. William Blair upgraded Valmont Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Valmont Industries from $343.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

