Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 802.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Tronox worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TROX. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tronox by 832.6% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Tronox by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tronox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. 73.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tronox

In other news, Director Stephen J. Jones purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,100. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman purchased 10,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.89 per share, with a total value of $50,200.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 10,266 shares in the company, valued at $50,200.74. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TROX. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tronox from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Tronox from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tronox from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tronox from $11.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Tronox Stock Performance

Shares of TROX stock opened at $5.09 on Friday. Tronox Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $4.35 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $807.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.43 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.17). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. The business had revenue of $738.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Tronox’s payout ratio is currently -52.63%.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

