Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 300,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 583,545 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after acquiring an additional 141,213 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 141,503 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 78,194 shares in the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its stake in KNOT Offshore Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after purchasing an additional 39,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in KNOT Offshore Partners in the fourth quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in KNOT Offshore Partners by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 203,999 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 32,616 shares during the period. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KNOP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of KNOT Offshore Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KNOT Offshore Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th.

KNOT Offshore Partners Stock Performance

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a twelve month low of $5.28 and a twelve month high of $9.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $216.07 million, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day moving average is $6.01.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $84.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.74 million. KNOT Offshore Partners had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, equities research analysts predict that KNOT Offshore Partners LP will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNOT Offshore Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 28th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. KNOT Offshore Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.39%.

About KNOT Offshore Partners

KNOT Offshore Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and discharge of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

