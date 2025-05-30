Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Free Report) by 290.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Biomea Fusion were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,399 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Maia Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on BMEA shares. D. Boral Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Biomea Fusion in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Biomea Fusion from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $1.49 on Friday. Biomea Fusion, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.29 and a 1-year high of $13.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $55.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of -0.07.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biomea Fusion, Inc. will post -3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, a covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.

