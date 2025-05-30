Two Sigma Advisers LP Increases Stock Position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 841.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in NICE were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in NICE by 329.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 5,743 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in NICE by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Ceera Investments LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,963,000. Haven Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,577,000. Finally, Level Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NICE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. 63.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NICE stock opened at $167.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.32. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $137.19 and a 1-year high of $200.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.03.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The technology company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.03. NICE had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $700.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $235.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of NICE in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NICE from $214.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

