Two Sigma Advisers LP Invests $1.61 Million in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 40,200 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,608,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth $1,240,000. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $4,658,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 33,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,422 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebrook Private Inc. boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. now owns 46,650 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded Verizon Communications from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.41.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 9,000 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $396,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,352.80. This trade represents a 47.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $938,400 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

NYSE:VZ opened at $43.30 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $182.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.18.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.80% and a net margin of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.31 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

