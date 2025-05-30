Two Sigma Advisers LP Lowers Position in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.22% of Central Pacific Financial worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Central Pacific Financial by 342.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 277,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after acquiring an additional 214,840 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 589,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,128,000 after purchasing an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 264.6% during the fourth quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 188,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 136,843 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 659,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,158,000 after buying an additional 77,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Central Pacific Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after buying an additional 66,053 shares in the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CPF opened at $26.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.14. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $19.52 and a 52-week high of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $724.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 1.02.

Central Pacific Financial ( NYSE:CPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $68.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.93 million. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 15.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.47%.

In other Central Pacific Financial news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of Central Pacific Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.71, for a total value of $92,357.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 72,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,668.62. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

