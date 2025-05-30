Two Sigma Advisers LP Makes New $1.90 Million Investment in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMHC. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 167,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after purchasing an additional 16,630 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 284,294 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,402,000 after purchasing an additional 15,263 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Taylor Morrison Home by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 72,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,432 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Taylor Morrison Home in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TMHC shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Monday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a $69.00 target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Joseph Terracciano sold 1,537 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.75, for a total value of $93,372.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Up 1.4%

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $56.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.11. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $51.90 and a 1-year high of $75.49.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 16.50%. Taylor Morrison Home’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Taylor Morrison Home Profile

(Free Report)

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name.

See Also

