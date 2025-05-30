Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases 15,400 Shares of Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dyne Therapeutics were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Dyne Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DYN. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.15.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

DYN opened at $12.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.19. Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.45.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.17). Equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Dyne Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dyne Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dyne Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.