Two Sigma Advisers LP Purchases Shares of 33,900 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 33,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,675,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $41.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.44. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

View Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.