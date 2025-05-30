Two Sigma Advisers LP Raises Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 66.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Century Communities by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after buying an additional 5,981 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Century Communities during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Vest Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 32,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Century Communities by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.86 per share, with a total value of $80,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,786.66. This trade represents a 21.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,400 shares of company stock worth $130,426. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CCS shares. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Century Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Century Communities Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CCS stock opened at $52.96 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.07 and a 1 year high of $108.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $903.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Communities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 12.01%.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

Further Reading

