Two Sigma Advisers LP Reduces Stock Position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 403,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Codexis were worth $1,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $2,018,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Codexis in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its holdings in Codexis by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 193,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 42,512 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Codexis by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 115,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 10,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.54% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Codexis stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.56. Codexis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average of $3.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Codexis ( NASDAQ:CDXS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.05). Codexis had a negative return on equity of 71.56% and a negative net margin of 96.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Codexis to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th.

Codexis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. The company operates through two segments, Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics. It offers biocatalyst products and services. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver, a technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering biocatalysts that perform chemical transformations and enhance the efficiency and productivity of manufacturing processes.

Featured Articles

