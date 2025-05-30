Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 100 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in SkyWest by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 491 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in SkyWest by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $102.35 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.61 and a 1-year high of $135.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

SkyWest ( NASDAQ:SKYW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.38. SkyWest had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $948.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other SkyWest news, CEO Russell A. Childs sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.91, for a total value of $1,715,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,333,010.22. This represents a 3.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SKYW. Raymond James decreased their target price on SkyWest from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SkyWest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $119.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

