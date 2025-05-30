Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 1,066,100 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,066,100 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth $331,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $418.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $390.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James cut shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. This represents a 3.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.00, for a total transaction of $1,588,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,669,042. This trade represents a 4.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 195,431 shares of company stock valued at $79,162,548 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD opened at $458.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $113.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 899.65, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.81 and a 12-month high of $474.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.56 and a 200-day moving average of $382.80.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

