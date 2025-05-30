Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 11,400 Shares of Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,084 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Orrstown Financial Services were worth $1,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orrstown Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORRF has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Orrstown Financial Services Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ ORRF opened at $29.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.44. Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.91 and a fifty-two week high of $41.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.87 million, a P/E ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $60.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 53.06%.

Insider Transactions at Orrstown Financial Services

In other Orrstown Financial Services news, Director John W. Giambalvo bought 1,000 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.80 per share, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,249,309.60. This trade represents a 2.53% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Brunner bought 2,500 shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.87 per share, with a total value of $77,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,817.10. The trade was a 5.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $201,485 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services to retail, commercial, non-profit, and government clients in the United States. It accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.