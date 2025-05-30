Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 18,400 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth $877,216,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Cintas by 137.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,222,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,668 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $196,057,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $96,282,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,067,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,048,000 after purchasing an additional 472,069 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cintas alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cintas

In other Cintas news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total value of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 256,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total value of $1,780,548.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Cintas from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Cintas from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Argus raised Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Cintas from $211.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CTAS

Cintas Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of CTAS opened at $224.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.58. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $165.06 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The firm has a market cap of $90.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.19, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $209.88 and its 200-day moving average is $205.33.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.