Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 19,000 Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its holdings in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Funko were worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Funko by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Funko by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Funko by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 150,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Funko alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.88.

Funko Stock Performance

Shares of FNKO stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $232.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.96. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.50 and a 52 week high of $14.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.45.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $190.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.96 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Funko, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Funko

In other Funko news, Director Jason Harinstein bought 15,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $106,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,350. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total transaction of $34,300.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,784. The trade was a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,801 shares of company stock worth $474,227 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

(Free Report)

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNKO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.