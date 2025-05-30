Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 22,900 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 64.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,900 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $1,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Quarry LP increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 409.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 294.1% in the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Commvault Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Commvault Systems by 37,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commvault Systems news, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,178 shares in the company, valued at $2,746,053.72. This trade represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.91, for a total transaction of $305,742.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,728,431.93. This represents a 1.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on Commvault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.25.

Commvault Systems Trading Up 0.3%

Commvault Systems stock opened at $177.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $164.14 and a 200-day moving average of $165.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.55 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.76 and a 1-year high of $190.11.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 28.69%. The company had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Commvault Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

