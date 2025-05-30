Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 30,400 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 79,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.30% of Ennis worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EBF. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 423.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 48,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in Ennis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 629,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ennis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ennis by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 15,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ennis alerts:

Ennis Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of Ennis stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $487.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.27. Ennis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $25.75.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $92.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.60 million. Ennis had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 12.16%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Insider Activity at Ennis

In related news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 9,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total transaction of $172,439.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,766.78. This represents a 16.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,873 shares of company stock valued at $357,330. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Ennis

About Ennis

(Free Report)

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ennis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ennis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.