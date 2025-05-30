Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 30,600 Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP reduced its stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 30,600 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Dynavax Technologies were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Dynavax Technologies by 137.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 302,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,371,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,857 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,873 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP increased its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 48,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DVAX shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynavax Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $9.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The company has a current ratio of 13.23, a quick ratio of 12.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $14.63.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $68.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

