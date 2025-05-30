Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 88,800 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lessened its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 493,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,800 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BML Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BML Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,488,000 after purchasing an additional 958,312 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 4,788,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,043,000 after acquiring an additional 181,852 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,076,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 977,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after acquiring an additional 183,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 704,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AVIR opened at $2.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.17. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.06.

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AVIR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

