Two Sigma Advisers LP Sells 98,400 Shares of MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its position in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,400 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,168,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MiMedx Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after purchasing an additional 395,739 shares during the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,801,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 484.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 362,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after buying an additional 300,433 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

In related news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $430,762.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,004.42. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,907 shares of company stock worth $1,112,580 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

MiMedx Group Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $967.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a 200-day moving average of $8.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

