Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.76 Million Position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB)

Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in LandBridge Co LLC (NYSE:LB) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 27,300 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,764,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of LandBridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LandBridge by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,697,000 after buying an additional 6,240 shares in the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LandBridge by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 426,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,556,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth $443,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in LandBridge in the 4th quarter worth $234,000.

LandBridge Price Performance

Shares of LandBridge stock opened at $74.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.08. LandBridge Co LLC has a one year low of $18.75 and a one year high of $87.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

LandBridge Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at LandBridge

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. LandBridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

In other LandBridge news, Director David N. Capobianco sold 1,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total value of $142,975,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on LandBridge from $79.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Johnson Rice lowered shares of LandBridge from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LandBridge from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of LandBridge from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of LandBridge from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LandBridge currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

About LandBridge

(Free Report)

LandBridge Company LLC owns and manages land and resources to support and enhance oil and natural gas development in the United States. It owns surface acres in and around the Delaware Basin in Texas and New Mexico. The company holds a portfolio of oil and gas royalties. It also sells brackish water and other surface composite materials.

