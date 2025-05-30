Two Sigma Advisers LP Takes $1.79 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 75,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,706 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 246,906 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 144,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 17,293 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 487,152 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,458,000 after acquiring an additional 34,898 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,135,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 44,148 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 34,244 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regions Financial

In related news, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $48,714.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,353.48. This trade represents a 15.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.97. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $27.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 12.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.08%.

About Regions Financial

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.