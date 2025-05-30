Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its holdings in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $1,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPTN. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SpartanNash by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,748,000 after acquiring an additional 100,833 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in SpartanNash by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SpartanNash by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 39,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 11,409 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in SpartanNash by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 440,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th.

Shares of SPTN stock opened at $21.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.21. SpartanNash has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $23.00. The stock has a market cap of $725.83 million, a P/E ratio of -2,144.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently -8,800.00%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

