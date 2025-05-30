Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Two Sigma Advisers LP trimmed its position in shares of Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.11% of Veritex worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Veritex by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Veritex by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Veritex by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veritex by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Veritex by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VBTX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Veritex in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Veritex from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group raised Veritex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Veritex from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Veritex from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Veritex Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX opened at $24.43 on Friday. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.27 and a fifty-two week high of $31.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.87.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $109.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.73 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 13.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Veritex Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. This is a boost from Veritex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Veritex’s payout ratio is 43.14%.

Veritex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.