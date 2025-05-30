Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Position in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.07% of Yelp worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Yelp by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,815 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Yelp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,030 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Yelp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,767 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Yelp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 60,697 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

Yelp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE YELP opened at $38.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $358.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on YELP

Insider Activity at Yelp

In other news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $49,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,554,984.12. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Saldanha sold 1,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total value of $36,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 223,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,122,426.08. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 57,828 shares of company stock valued at $2,118,690. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Yelp Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.