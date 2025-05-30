Two Sigma Advisers LP Trims Stock Holdings in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 241,200 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.16% of Hello Group worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hello Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Hello Group by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 11,484 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hello Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,861 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,765,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Price Performance

Shares of MOMO stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. Hello Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.59 million, a PE ratio of 6.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24.

Hello Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MOMO shares. Wall Street Zen cut Hello Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Hello Group in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Hello Group Company Profile

Hello Group Inc provides mobile-based social and entertainment services in the People's Republic of China. It operates in three segments: Momo, Tantan, and QOOL. The company offers Momo, a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests, and various online recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, as well as other video- and audio-based interactive experiences, such as online parties, mobile karaoke and user participated reality shows; Tantan, a social and dating application; and other applications under the Hertz, Soulchill, Duidui, and Tietie names.

Featured Articles

