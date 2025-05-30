Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 157,406 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 527.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,406 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.29% of NV5 Global worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 306.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1,572.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 998.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 25,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 22,885 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 975,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 351.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 109,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on NVEE shares. Wall Street Zen lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Maxim Group lowered their target price on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NV5 Global stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.75 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About NV5 Global

(Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.