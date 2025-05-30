Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 1,698 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

XOM stock opened at $102.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.90. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bernstein Bank increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

