Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires New Holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.43% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Oxford Financial Group LTD. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,127.0% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VTWV opened at $133.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.83 million, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $113.94 and a 1 year high of $161.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.62.
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Cuts Dividend
Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
