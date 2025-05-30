Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 30,044 Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,423,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 3,665 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PSX. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.86.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.8%

Phillips 66 stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.69. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $91.01 and a 52 week high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 109.34%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.85 per share, with a total value of $49,980.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,760.35. This trade represents a 12.02% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.