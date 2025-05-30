Two Sigma Investments LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,192,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 605,759 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.84% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $3,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hudson Pacific Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HPP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $1.75 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler set a $2.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. BTIG Research set a $8.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

Shares of HPP opened at $1.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.48.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 44.01% and a negative return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Pacific Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.